TENDRING council reminds residents of the district about upcoming changes to their rubbish and recycling collection days over the festive period.
These changes mean that waste and recycling collections will not take place on bank holidays.
Changes are as below, and are also included on residents’ collection calendars:
- Monday, December 25, (Wednesday December 27)
- Tuesday, December 26, (Thursday December 28)
- Wednesday, December 27, (Friday December 29)
- Thursday, December 28, (Saturday, December 30)
- Friday, December 29, (Tuesday, January 2)
- Monday, January 1, (Wednesday, January 3)
- Tuesday, January 2, (Thursday, January 4)
- Wednesday, January 3, (Friday, January 5)
- Thursday, January 4, (Saturday, January 6)
- Friday, January 5, (Monday, January 8)
- Monday, January 8, (Tuesday, January 9)
- Tuesday, January 9, (Wednesday, January 10)
- Wednesday, January 10, (Thursday, January 11)
- Thursday, January 11, (Friday, January 12)
- Friday, January 12 (Saturday, January 12)
Collections will resume as normal from Monday, 15 January 2024.
For households’ first black bin collection after Christmas, each home can put out an extra two black bags of side waste.
Households subscribed to the garden waste brown bin service are reminded there are no collections over the Christmas and New Year period, but they can leave a Christmas tree out with their bin for their first collection afterwards.
The collection day of the week for garden waste is unchanged.
To find out more go to: www.tendringdc.uk/pages/christmas.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here