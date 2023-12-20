These changes mean that waste and recycling collections will not take place on bank holidays.

Changes are as below, and are also included on residents’ collection calendars:

Monday, December 25, (Wednesday December 27)

Tuesday, December 26, (Thursday December 28)

Wednesday, December 27, (Friday December 29)

Thursday, December 28, (Saturday, December 30)

Friday, December 29, (Tuesday, January 2)

Monday, January 1, (Wednesday, January 3)

Tuesday, January 2, (Thursday, January 4)

Wednesday, January 3, (Friday, January 5)

Thursday, January 4, (Saturday, January 6)

Friday, January 5, (Monday, January 8)

Monday, January 8, (Tuesday, January 9)

Tuesday, January 9, (Wednesday, January 10)

Wednesday, January 10, (Thursday, January 11)

Thursday, January 11, (Friday, January 12)

Friday, January 12 (Saturday, January 12)

Collections will resume as normal from Monday, 15 January 2024.

Waste - Bins in Holland-on-Sea (Image: Tendring Council)

For households’ first black bin collection after Christmas, each home can put out an extra two black bags of side waste.

Households subscribed to the garden waste brown bin service are reminded there are no collections over the Christmas and New Year period, but they can leave a Christmas tree out with their bin for their first collection afterwards.

The collection day of the week for garden waste is unchanged.

To find out more go to: www.tendringdc.uk/pages/christmas.