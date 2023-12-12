Clacton beach will be tidied-up on Saturday from 10.30am by willing litter-pickers who will first gather at Clacton Pier before making their way along the coast.

The clean is being spearheaded by Planet Caretakers UK, which strives to motivate and educate people about the global waste crisis and its consequences.

Founded in 2021, in Portugal, the group has now extended its mission to the UK and will officially kickstart its UK operations in Clacton.

Hayley Curtis, the co-leader of Planet Caretakers UK, said: "Our mission is to clean the beaches to save our planet.

"Feel free to join us in this initiative, and even bring your friends and family for a morning dedicated to our planet's well-being.

Amazing - The Planet Caretakers clean-up team after a gathering in Portugal (Image: Planet Caretakers UK)

"We believe that together, we can make a positive impact on our planet.

"For the launch of our UK activities, we’re inviting everyone to join our beach clean-up at Clacton beach."

Clean - A man litter picking on a beach (Image: Anglian Water)

"Keeping beaches clean is crucial for the health of marine ecosystems, human well-being, and the economic sustainability of coastal regions.

"It reflects our responsibility to protect the environment and ensure the long-term viability of these precious natural habitats."

Those looking to take part in the beach litter-picker are required to take along their own gloves, reusable bags, water and snacks.

For more information go to: planetcaretakers.org