The record purveyors behind Vinyl Hunter have announced they are shutting down their shop in Allens Farm, in Tye Road, Elmstead Market.

The store - one of two Vinyl Hunter sites, the other being in Bury St Edmunds - would normally be open on Saturdays between 10am and 5pm.

However, bosses have now made the difficult decision to shut the shop and will now be holding a special closing sale on December 15 offering 25 per cent off second-hand records.

Sign - Outside of Vinyl Hunter Essex (Image: Vinyl Hunter Essex)

Interior - Inside Vinyl Hunter Essex (Image: Vinyl Hunter Essex)

Archie Brewer, Vinyl Hunter Essex manager, explained the reason behind the closure.

He said: “We wanted to take the business in a different direction, there is more opportunity to do something different.

“We also want to concentrate on our main flagship store in Bury St Edmunds.

“Our business does well, especially online, but we will still be doing appointments at Vinyl Hunter Essex, we just won’t be open every Saturday.”

During the closing down sale, music lovers will be able to get their hands on “some pretty rare” records which span multiple genres.

Music lovers - Left to right: Archie Brewer with regular customers at the store (Image: Vinyl Hunter Essex)

According to Archie, who grew up surrounded by records and studied music technology, the prices in the sale cannot be beaten.

He said: “You wouldn’t be able to get these records at the price the sale is allowing, you wouldn’t be able to get them anywhere else.

“We have an eclectic range as possible, the beauty of second-hand records is that I’ve ended up with a range of different stuff.

“From rock, pop, psychedelic, folk, and then funk and soul, there is a load of different music available here.

“We also have a large dance music section with drum and bass, house, new wave, and more.”

Flagship - The Vinyl Hunter store in Bury St Edmonds (Image: Vinyl Hunter)

Over the years, the business has become known for its music expertise and hi-fi audio equipment such as speakers and vinyl players.

Despite the shop closure, the future of Vinyl Hunter Essex is still looking bright, as the business is now eyeing the possibility of launching pop-up record shops in Colchester’s city centre.

To find out more about the business, head to vinyl-hunter.co.uk.