Alex Dodman, 38, built the huge three-metre-wide bed - double the width of a standard king-size - after his second child Eddie was born.

Alex's first child Allie, now seven, is a regular in her parents' bed and the dad-of-two knew it wouldn't be long until son Eddie, now four, joined them.

The NHS ambulance service worker from, Saffron Walden, said: "I had my daughter who was always jumping in the bed and then my son was born.

"I just thought it won't be long before he’s doing the same, so I decided to build it.”

Alex Dodman, with wife, Sarah, and children Allie and Eddie (Image: SWNS)

The giant bed measures a three metres by two metres but cost just £220 to build.

Alex said: "I made the frame from timber that cost about £120 and then bought two headboards for around £50 each."

The family bed has been a huge success with both Allie and Eddie and their mum Sarah, 38.

The frame for Alex's giant bed (Image: SWNS)

Alex said: “It’s been a massive success. Quite a lot of people co-sleep with their kids now so this bed has been a dream. Without a doubt my sleep has improved too.

"My wife was also on board with the idea, mainly because we both often ended up on either end of the bed with the kids 'starfishing' out in the middle of us.”

Asked whether he would recommend other parents to give it a go and build a giant bed, the answer from Alex was a resounding yes.

The bed is big enough for the whole family (Image: SWNS)

He said: “It’s great because it feels like you’ve still got your own bed because of all that space.”

It already seems like Alex's idea may be catching on, with viewers on social media seemingly taking to the idea.

Alex said: “I’ve had loads of comments under the video of people tagging each other with things like ‘we need one of these’ which is great”.

The family bed has been a huge success (Image: SWNS)

Alex has a huge following online with 235,500 followers on TikTok and 127,000 on Instagram.

He has now become obsessed with DIY.

Alex said: “It all started with doing up my house. It was run down, and slowly, I renovated it, and then just became passionate about it.

“I was uploading my progress on to my social media and the videos sort of grew from there really.”