Realms, in Clacton, has just opened its doors, providing residents and day-trippers alike with a space in which to flee the mundanities of the real world.

The West Avenue complex boasts three axe throwing lanes and eight unique VR escape room experiences, both of which are available for one-hour-long sessions.

The VR escape rooms offer a fun, immersive experience which transports guests to everywhere from space and the jungle to the bottom of the ocean.

Futuristic - One of the Realms worker's kitted out in a VR headset (Image: Grace Capel)

A spokesman for Realms said: "We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of Realms, your ultimate destination for adrenaline-pumping fun.

"Get ready to unleash your inner Viking with our axe throwing sessions - a perfect blend of skill and thrill.

"Immerse yourself in a world of limitless possibilities with our cutting-edge VR experiences.

"Whether you're battling dragons, exploring new dimensions, or creating your own reality, the adventure begins here.

"At Realms, we believe in creating memories that last a lifetime. Gather your friends, family, or colleagues, and let the epic adventures begin."

VR - A look inside one of the VR escape room's digital spaces (Image: Grace Capel)

As well as offering the public a fun pastime, Realms has also placed a big emphasis on being able to accommodate people from all walks of life.

Mark Hallows, one of the facility's five owners, said: "We want Realms to be accessible for absolutely everyone.

"We do this for every element we can.

“Wheelchair users are able to participate in the VR escape rooms, as well as people of all ages, as long as the headsets fit.”

For those who prefer their escape rooms a little more hands on, the venue is currently in the process of building a set of physical escape rooms called Ghost Ship.

Venue - The front of Realms (Image: Grace Capel)

The rooms will gradually open over time, but the first is expected to launch next February boasting pirate themes.

This activity will focus on attention to detail, with immersive music, sets and environments all set to be installed as part of the complex.

All the props and sets for the escape rooms will be made in an on-site workshop by local workers specialising in great care and attention-to-detail.



Axe-tion Shot - A child throwing an axe in Realms axe throwing lanes (Image: Ann Scott, Federation of Small Businesses)

"The VR escape rooms and the axe throwing are accessible but Ghost Ship, due to space constraints and layout cannot be," added Mark.



Going forward Mark also wants to help the community and is exploring ways to provide free and low-cost sessions to charities.

Bosses - The owners of Realms, [left to right], Steph, Sean, Kevin, Mark and Mark Hallows (Image: Alex Flindall)

In due course the venue also plans to open the second floor up as an affordable party-hire space and expand throughout the coastline and into surrounding areas.

For more information and to book go to: realmsclacton.co.uk