The Tendring Wanderers have just dropped their festive track, a cover of Do They Know It's Christmas?.

The ensemble hopes the release of the single will help encourage residents to donate to their nearest food bank.

Together - Some of the group singing together in the recording studio (Image: Tendring Wanderers)

The singers recorded the song for free at Wave Break Studio, in Church Road, which generously allowed the group to use the space and equipment for no cost.

Tracey Crook, the leader of Tendring Wanderers says she got the idea for recording the release whilst listening to Do They Know Its Christmas? on the radio.

Singers - The Tendring Wanderers outside the studio (Image: Tendring Wanderers)

Tracey adds: "This project has been a blessing. It has brought together a community, much kindness, laughter and fun.

"Thank you to everyone that has taken part and a big thank you to Wave Break Studio for producing the soundtrack as a gift. You are amazing, Paul.

"Thank you for your kindness at Christmas."

Jolly - One of the younger members in the studio (Image: Tendring Wanderers)

Food banks are always open for donations of in-date food as well as monetary donations so volunteers can purchase fresh items for those in need.

To listen to the song visit Tendring Wanderers Facebook Page.

To donate to a food bank in Tendring you can find your nearest one here.