Lifehouse Spa & Hotel, in Frinton Road, Thorpe-le-Soken, is well-known for its tranquil surroundings and state-of-the-art facilities.

The retreat has now been awarded two AA rosettes for its commitment to providing a fantastic dining experience to its customers.

The establishment has also achieved a four-star accreditation from the AA, as well as retaining its Bubble Spa Award from the Good Spa Guide.

AA rosettes are awarded following a visit from the AA’s hotel and restaurant inspectors, but they are not easily attainable.

In fact, according to the AA, only about ten per cent of restaurants across the UK are considered up to the standard worthy of a rosette.

Bosses at the hotel have now said the well-earned rosettes are a direct “acknowledgement” of the Lifehouse Spa & Hotel’s “gastronomic excellence”.

Sarah Tester, the finance and operations director at Lifehouse Spa & Hotel is delighted with the wins.

She said: "We are overjoyed to receive these prestigious accolades from esteemed industry authorities.

“These awards serve as a testament to the dedication and passion of our team in providing an exceptional experience for our valued guests.”

To find out more about the business, visit lifehouse.co.uk.