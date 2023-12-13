Ruth Snell was a teacher at Holland Park Primary School, in Clacton, for more than 30 years.

Mrs Snell worked in the reception class during her time at Holland Park and helped many five-year-olds through their first year of schooling.

She was known well in Clacton and had taught generations of the same families.

Mrs Snell retired around 30 years ago and began fulfilling her dreams, such as learning to swim at Valley Farm and volunteering at the hearing aid clinic at Clacton Hospital.

Mrs Snell and her late husband Brian were very involved with the St Bartholomew’s Church in Holland-on-Sea, where the couple started a youth club to give youngsters in the town a place to go to and meet in the evenings.

The club proved popular with many teenagers and was followed by a toddler group called Barts Bears.

Mrs Snell was a member of Women’s Institute as well as the 129 club, where she met many ladies and enjoyed quizzes and local talk groups.

She went on to organise her own quiz events at the church to raise money and joined the Clacton Parkinson Group.

There she was part of many joyful trips, fish and chips nights and quiz events.

Her family has started a fundraiser in her memory to raise money for the RNLI Clacton and the local Parkinson’s group, which can be supported via JustGiving.