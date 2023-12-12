The Ship, in Walton Road, Kirby-le-Soken, will be hosting a sausage roll competition, urging locals to apply to the cooking contest with their own home-made rolls.

Contestants are asked to bring their entries to the venue between 1pm and 2.30pm so their food items can be judged.

This quirky contest will take place on December 23 and entry to the event is free.

Angela Burnstead, director of The Ship, said: "The trophy was handmade especially by one of our locals craft lady Lianne Garton, she makes homemade gifts and accessories, she kindly donated last years trophy and is making another for this year.

"Our locals are brilliant they get involved and support each other. I guess we are like a pub family and we are so blessed that they continue to support us, especially after the past few years with the COVID Virus."

Once the judging and tasting of the sausage rolls has come to an end and a winner has been announced, the fun does not stop there.

There will be a live performance with Hoy Boy's salty sea shanties from 4pm.

This will be followed by a special guest and more sea shanties, Christmas carols and sausage rolls until 7pm.