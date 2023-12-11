Theo and George Serghiou, 8, from Clacton, have gifted bundles of toys to Essex Police’s Giving Tree appeal after raising an impressive £1,500 following the launch of a fundraiser.

They started their campaign back in November but, after securing the funding and presents were left unsure as to how they would then get the gifts to underprivileged children in the town.

Their father Pete Serghiou said: “Whilst raising the money we had problems finding somewhere for the gifts to go as a lot of people we approached did not get back to us for some reason.

“So, we started to get a bit worried as to what to do next. Then a few days passed and there was a post on Facebook from a friend of mine asking for people’s help for donations for the Make A Wish Tree Fund at Clacton Police Station.

“They were struggling and worried they wouldn’t be able to do enough to help people, so I thought, perfect, and messaged her directly.”

Mr Serghiou was then put in touch with the man running the police's charity appeal and the pair were delighted to be able to help each other out.

“The boys were so happy knowing we were teaming up with the police and helping,” said Mr Serghiou.

“We even got invited down there and were able to have a look around and play in one of their cars.”

The twins were able to raise the £1,500 windfall after receiving generous donations from friends, family and J&M Motors in Great Clacton.

“Me and my wife are honestly so happy with these boys and the way they think of others," added Mr Serghiou.

"It is wonderful that they are so passionate about doing another fundraiser already.”

The money left from the fundraiser will be split between two causes: Martins United Foundation, which is supporting children overseas, and a lady looking for donations for care home residents in Colchester, who are without family.

In a social media post, Essex Police thanked the two young fundraisers, saying they were “overwhelmed” by the generosity and dedicated a “special thank you” to the boys.