Money For Nothing, a tribute band for Dire Straits, is ready to rock the stage on January 21.

The tribute act will play some of the most recognisable rock songs of all time.

Dire Straits are a British rock band who formed in London, in 1977.

It included Mark Knopfler on vocals and lead guitar, David Knopfler on rhythm guitar and backing vocals, John Illsley on bass and Pick Withers playing the drums.

Its legacy is now continued through Money For Nothing, which includes drummer Derek Bisset, bassist Paul Guy, and Aled Williams, the singer who also plays guitar.

During their career Dire Straits sold over 120 million albums and spent over a thousand weeks on the UK charts, ranking fifth of all-time longest time in the charts.

With songs like Money for Nothing, Romeo and Juliet, Sultans of Swing, Private Investigations, Walk of Life, Brothers in Arms and So Far Away, all of the band's much-loved classics drawn from six platinum albums will be played on the night.

A spokesperson for the Princes Theatre said: "Money For Nothing is a tribute to the Dire Straits like no other before. Prepare to be captivated by the authentic sounds of one of the most successful rock bands of all time.

"Money For Nothing is a show of the highest quality. Meticulous attention is paid to every detail, to faithfully recreate the distinct sound of Dire Straits in this unforgettable sonic spectacular."

Seated tickets are £25, with additional booking fees, and concession tickets are £23.

Doors open at 6.45pm, and the band will start performing from 7.30pm.

For more information and to book tickets go to princestheatre.co.uk/event.