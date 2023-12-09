Officers received reports of a disturbance at a property in Meredith Road, Clacton at about 3am on Saturday, December 2.

Police attended the address, the house was made safe and following an examination by crime scene investigators, officers gained access to the property.

Inside Essex Police found 117 cannabis plants and specialist equipment for cultivating the plants, which have now been removed and seized.

UK Power Networks confirmed an illegal electricity connection was in use at the property.

Police Sgt Wendy Crowson said: “I would like to say thank you to my team, as well as to officers in our Local Policing Teams, Community Policing Teams, and our crime scene investigators, for all their hard work.”

A spokesman for Essex Police adds: “Our investigation in connection to these plants is ongoing.

“If you have any information regarding this incident, please get in touch quoting incident 364 of Saturday, December 2.”