Essex Police responded to concerns for the welfare of a man in Chilton Close, Chelmsford, at about 4.40pm on Thursday, November 30.

Specially trained officers from Essex Police’s force support unit quickly arrived and contained the scene, closing the road to protect the public while they worked.

Essex Fire and the East of England Ambulance Service worked for a number of hours to ensure the man was made safe.

At about 10.30pm, officers detained a man in his 50s.

Now Steve Fleming, 51, of Chilton Close, Chelmsford, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life, possessing an imitation firearm, two counts of criminal damage and five counts of assaulting an emergency worker.

Det Chief Insp Nathan Hutchinson said: “I would like to thank all the officers and every emergency service colleague involved in this incident for their hard work and communication skills ensuring no one was harmed during this incident.

“Our officers will now continue their work building this case for the Crown Prosecution Service.”