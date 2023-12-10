Nestled next to Clacton Garden Centre, in St John’s Road, the cafe has a fresh and contemporary feel, while maintaining a farm feel.

Helmed by chef Henry Smith, this establishment takes pride in its commitment to local produce, boasting a vegetable and herb garden on-site to emphasise the local and fresh ethos.

The café’s name, Blue Garden, pays homage to its historical roots, originating from the Blue House Farm that occupied the site long before Clacton-on-Sea came into existence.

Tasty - the classic English breakfast (Image: Newsquest)

The café area was once a small dairy farm converted into a garden centre in 1969.

Upon arrival, the inviting atmosphere of the Blue Garden Café sets the tone for a pleasant dining experience.

The option of an outdoor eating area, weather permitting, and a planned landscaped garden further enhance the ambiance.

During my visit, the café was buzzing with activity, evident from the lack of available reservations and a bustling late-morning crowd.

Despite the rush, the staff handled our group with a smile.

Notably, when a menu item was no longer available due to our late arrival, the staff seamlessly accommodated our preferences.

For breakfast, we sampled the ‘Avo’ and bacon on sourdough with poached eggs (£8.50), and the classic English breakfast with granary bread (£10).

We had ordered the larger Blue Garden breakfast (£13.50), but was instead delivered the classic breakfast.

Breakfast - avocado on sourdough bread (Image: Newsquest)

Having waited 40 minutes for the food, I opted not to take up the offer to send the food back for it to be corrected - and the the attentive staff promptly corrected the bill.

The menu proudly highlights the use of local produce, featuring Tiptree Eggs and Frinton sausages.

The emphasis on quality was evident, and staff were happy to swap out breakfast items due to an allergy.

While the wait for our food was slightly prolonged, the overall dining experience at Blue Garden Café was a testament to its dedication to freshness and local flavour.

Although there are more budget-friendly options in Clacton, the superior quality of the food, coupled with the charming ambiance and excellent service, makes Blue Garden Café a noteworthy dining destination.