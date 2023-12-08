FIREFIGHTERS rushed to a retail park following concerns of a car being on fire - only for it to turn out to be a false alarm.
Waterglade Retail Park, in Old Road, Clacton, was visited by four firefighters this afternoon following a call suggesting a vehicle was reportedly on fire.
According to bosses at the Counter Crime Partnership, the alarm was raised shortly after 2pm after smoke was seen coming from a red MG.
In pictures sent to the Gazette, the car can be seen surrounded by a flock of firefighters as they work to ensure the car is returned to a safe temperature.
The frontline workers remained at the scene for more than two hours before leaving satisfied the car no longer posed a threat.
A spokesman for the Essex Fire Service said: "This one was a false alarm, the car wasn't on fire, it had just overheated."
Engines can overheat for many reasons, but in general it is due to a faulty cooling system trapping heat inside the engine compartment.
The latest Clacton car 'emergency' comes after a vehicle fire resulted in the death of a man in Brook Retail Park, London Road.
