Waterglade Retail Park, in Old Road, Clacton, was visited by four firefighters this afternoon following a call suggesting a vehicle was reportedly on fire.

According to bosses at the Counter Crime Partnership, the alarm was raised shortly after 2pm after smoke was seen coming from a red MG.

Group - The firefighters flocking around the overheated car (Image: Scott Pepper)

In pictures sent to the Gazette, the car can be seen surrounded by a flock of firefighters as they work to ensure the car is returned to a safe temperature.

The frontline workers remained at the scene for more than two hours before leaving satisfied the car no longer posed a threat.

A spokesman for the Essex Fire Service said: "This one was a false alarm, the car wasn't on fire, it had just overheated."

Service - A fire engine on scene (Image: Scott Pepper)

Engines can overheat for many reasons, but in general it is due to a faulty cooling system trapping heat inside the engine compartment.

The latest Clacton car 'emergency' comes after a vehicle fire resulted in the death of a man in Brook Retail Park, London Road.

Read more: Clacton Brook Retail Park fire sees man pronounced dead