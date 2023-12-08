One lane of the A12 London-bound carriageway will be closing tonight.

The closure will be from the A120 Colchester West (Junction 25, Marks Tey) and the A130 Chelmsford North (Junction 17, Howe Green).

The road will be closed from 9pm tonight, December 8 to 5am tomorrow, December 9.

For more information visit trafficengland.com.

The closure is for 'emergency roadworks' (Image: TrafficEngland)

The closure is also coming alongside the overnight closure of the junction 27 (Spring Lane) London-bound entry slip.

This is part of the ongoing Marks Tey to Stanway reconstruction scheme, with the closure coming to allow workers to finish installing the safety barrier, so they can complete the London-bound carriageway work.

Traffic wanting to join the A12 at junction 27 will take Cymbeline Way, B1408 and join the A12 at junction 25 Marks Tey.

This closure is also overnight, between 9pm and 5am.