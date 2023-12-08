David Levy, of Cattermole Close, Clacton, was sentenced by judge Cohen in Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday, having previously admitted fourteen sexual offences.

In October, Levy broke down when he admitted two counts of sexual assault of a girl under the age of 13, and six offences involving assault of a girl under the age of 13 by touching.

A further five offences involved rape of a girl under the age of 13, and the final charge involved one offence of rape of a woman 16 years or over.

Levy, 46, appeared in court on Friday when victim impact statements were read out by Marc Brown, prosecuting.

The abuse took place over the course of 11 years, starting when the victim was as young as six.

The victim impact statement read: “I can’t even look at photos of myself as a child – I was a little girl.

“David fed me lies – I was holding of secrets because I thought I would get into so much trouble.

“He has made me hate myself.

“In Year 7, I tried to kill myself and in Year 9 I was self-harming – I can still feel David touching me and breathing on my neck.

“I cry every day.”

Addressing Levy, Judge Cohen said the only regrets the defendant had were for himself.

She said: “She considers you have ruined her life.

“She hates herself and can’t bear to look at photos of her as a child because she knows what was happening to her when she was not in the photographs.”

She continued: “These things don’t just happen, Mr Levy – you did them.

“You feel guilt for your offending, and there may be some truth in that, but these attempts to minimise the gravity and extent of what you have done are undermining your purported remorse.

“The bulk of your regret is for yourself and not those you have harmed.”

In total, Levy was sentenced to 16 years in prison, and will serve two thirds of that term, meaning he will be eligible for release in ten years and eight months.