Sthiranaga Barrenger, of Brightlingsea, is preparing to take part in the Polar Bear Challenge for the third year in a row to fundraise for charities.

He first started tackling the chilly water in the winter of 2019 to 2020 when he entered the challenge for the first time - albeit not officially.

“I didn’t do it officially as I was nervous whether I would qualify for it to be counted,” he said.

The following year he joined the gold challenge, which required participants to swim at least 250 metres twice and accrue a monthly total of 1,000 metres in the months from November to March.

“The next year I did not plan to do the challenge, but my dad died so I wanted to raise money for the hospice where he spent the last part of his life,” he said.

On both occasions his fundraising appeals were very successful and raised more than £2,400 each year good causes.

This time around Sthiranaga Barrenger is taking the plunge in support of mental health charity Brightlingsea Winterfest.

The project strives to prevent the winter blues and help residents with mental health issues by hosting a variety of events.

“I did a pilgrimage to India, so I was not sure whether I’d be prepared for this year’s challenge, but I started it anyways.

“I’m also part of a writing group in Brightlingsea and wanted to support something local, so I got in touch with the Winterfest.”

During the challenge, Sthiranaga will encounter much colder temperatures than previous years, braving lows of five degrees.

To overcome this, he simply dives in the water and gets neck-deep as quickly as possible.

“Normally you would expect these temperatures in January or February," he added.

“I have a strict regime when coming out of the water. In a beach hut I have my hot water, my towel and my clothes prepared in the order of how I wear them.

“It gets hard when I’m on my own and when it is quite dull, then it is hard to find the termination to go on with it."

Despite this, he remains determined thanks to his black belt karate training and meditation which help him battle through extreme conditions.

The Polar Bear Challenge is only available to those aged 18 and over.

To support Sthiranaga and the Brightlingsea Winterfest visit justgiving.com/crowdfunding/sthiranaga-barrenger.