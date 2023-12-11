Clacton Creatives is coordinating a Christmas art trail aiming to turn the town's shops into a wonderful route full of stained glass inspired displays.

The first will be unveiled on December 12, with the decorations made of card and plastic sheets creating a stained glass effect when illuminated.

Created in partnership with The Grand Theatre of Lemmings, the plan is to unveil one piece of artwork every day for the 12 days of Christmas.

Each artwork is themed around a Christmas song, allowing the artists some variety in their interpretations of them theme.

Info - The flyer informing reader's of the different locations and when art will be put up in the venue's windows (Image: Clacton Creatives)

Inspiration for the event comes from previous trails which have taken place in Manningtree.

There will also be a workshop at the Jaywick Martello Tower where people in the community can take part in creating a piece of art work that will be exhibited.

To promote the project online a hashtag, #clactonchristmasarttrail, has been created for people to find photos of the trail.

This opportunity has been funded by the UK SPF and Arts Council funding.

For more information go to the Clacton Creatives Facebook Page.