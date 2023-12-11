Staff shortages at mydentist, in Old Road, have left patients who are desperately trying to see an orthodontist to have their teeth fixed in limbo.

mydentist is the only NHS clinic of its kind in the seaside town but has been trying to fill a vacant orthodontist position since March to no avail.

One Clacton dad has told the Gazette his son has been waiting more than three months to be seen by the specialist.

The 14-year-old's last scheduled appointment in September did not take place and it has not yet been rescheduled.

He was even forced to visit a standard dentist for an emergency procedure to have a broken wire clipped - despite such dentists not having the skills required to deal with braces.

“It is a nightmare,” the dad said.

"For the past several months there has not been an orthodontist in Clacton at all.

“My son’s treatment has come out of line because the NHS was not able to get a replacement.”

“He was going to school with broken braces.”

Although some private surgeries are available in the area, many cannot afford to pay the higher fees, leaving patients in the town worried about when they will secure an NHS appointment.

A spokesman or mydentist said: “There is an acute shortage of NHS dental clinicians across the UK.

"Because of this our search to replace our NHS orthodontist who left our practice at Clacton in March is taking longer than we would like.



“We apologise to patients impacted by this delay.

"We would also like to reassure them we are working hard to recruit this new member of the team with the aim of finding a new orthodontist as soon as possible.

"We will keep patients informed of our progress and when their treatment can recommence.”

Greg Brown is the head of dental contracts and performance at the NHS Suffolk and North East Essex Integrated Care Board.

Hr said: "mydentist in Clacton has a commissioned orthodontic contract and should see patients for anything urgent while they continue trying to recruit an orthodontist.

“We are working with mydentist to help them find a solution and ensure orthodontic services are available locally.

“In the meantime, it is worth noting general dental practices can refer patients to any orthodontic service as there are no contractual boundaries within the East of England.

"They do not have to refer solely within their own local area.”