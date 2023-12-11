Customers were asked to vote between local charities to support with cash from the Clacton Shopping Village’s Flow Fund.

Coming on top with the most votes was St Helena Hospice, which was awarded £750.

Second place went to baby loss charity Sands, and third place went to Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services, which were both handed £250.

Beaming - The cheque of £750 by the Clacton Shopping Village sign (Image: Clacton Shopping Village)

St Helena Hospice provides end-of-life support for people in their own homes and at the hospice in Colchester.

Sands supports families affected by stillbirth and the loss of a baby and Tendring Wellbeing and Intervention Services helps struggling children, young people and families.

Leanne Pfrang, operations manager for Clacton Shopping Village, said: “This is our way of again saying thank you to local people who have again made it the busiest ever year at the Village.

“Once again the public vote for our Flow Fund had a great response and we will be opening it again in the New Year to support more local good causes.

“Here at the Shopping Village we feel very much a part of the local community in Clacton and they’re supporting us to such an extent that once again a record footfall of over 1.5 million customers is in our sights.”

Presents - The cheque with the village's festive decorations (Image: Clacton Shopping Village)

James Martin-Whymark, St Helena Hospice community fundraiser, called into the Shopping Village to receive the donation for the charity.

He said: “We are so grateful to everyone connected with Clacton Flow Fund, firstly for nominating and offering St Helena Hospice the opportunity to take part and then ultimately to be awarded first prize.

“We are humbled and incredibly proud of those who took the time to vote for our Hospice, it’s down to St Helena’s supporters that we can celebrate Clacton Flow Fund’s top award of £750.

“Without the support of local people and donors like the Clacton Flow Fund, we couldn’t continue to help local people face incurable illness and bereavement, so a huge thank you to them.”

For more information on Clacton Shopping Village go to clactonshoppingvillage.com.