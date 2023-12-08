Thorntons of Frinton, which used to be a hardware and DIY store in the heart of the town, has been passed down within the family and moved to a new premises in Connaught Avenue.

The former hardware store has evolved and transformed into a business offering bespoke curtains, blinds and soft furnishings service.

It was previously owned by Ken Thornton until he was moved into a care home due to having Alzheimer’s disease.

Mr Thornton opened the shop after working as an engineer and ran it successfully for many years.

His daughter Helen Thornton said: “As a well-loved Frinton man, Ken was always willing to go the extra mile and help any of his customers.

“He even delivered to their door and demonstrated how to use the product.”

The new-look shop is now being run by Ken’s granddaughter Elizabeth Young and his daughter-in-law Janice Thornton.

Helen Thornton added: “Elizabeth and Janice continue the Thornton tradition with a professional and friendly service and a personal touch.”

Thorntons of Frinton is inviting long-standing customers and anyone interested to join them for their opening night in conjunction with Frinton’s Christmas Late Night Shopping event.