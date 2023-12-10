Organised by Clacton Arts Centre, three amazing local bands are ready to light up the stage of the Martello Lounge, in Marine Parade West.

The three local bands include Ekan, Indigo and The Jentones who will be performing during the event on December 21 from 7.30pm.

Ian McKeown, part of the Clacton Arts Centre Collective, said: "We want to have a bit of a Clacton Arts Centre Christmas knees up.

"We love the Martello Lounge as a venue. It’s the perfect cosy setting, plus the staff are all friendly, and the food and drink is top notch."

Ekan is a poet and artist who has previously appeared at BoHo Banter at Jessica’s Place in Clacton.

Indigo are a rhythmic acoustic guitar, bass, piano and cajón drum quartet bringing audiences the sounds of the 90s and 2000s, infused with a mix of retro and contemporary jukebox classics.

The Jentones include multi-instrumentalists Jennie Suzanne Venus and Tony Woodley, who are ready to perform acoustic numbers, including their newest Christmas single, Santa's Coming.

Entry to the performances is free of charge.