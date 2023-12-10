According to the latest National Wedding Survey, the most common wedding venues in 2022 were hotels and barns.

Experts at leading free wedding planning website Hitched.co.uk have now rounded up the 15 most popular wedding destinations for those beginning to plan their big days.

Among a range of venues named across the UK, two venues in Essex were listed in the top 15.

Coming in at ten was Leez Priory.

Tucked away in Little Waltham, Leez Priory is an elegant, Tudor-era wedding venue brimming with historic charm.

Nestled amid 40 acres of postcard-perfect parkland, this getaway has been setting the scene for milestone occasions for decades.

It is home to numerous cottages, lakes, and barns, and you are welcome to celebrate every stage of your once-in-a-lifetime event here.

Though not far from the hustle and bustle of London, this hidden gem has a peaceful atmosphere brides, grooms and guests are bound to appreciate.

In 12th place is Gosfield Hall.

Gosfield Hall (Image: N/A)

Gosfield Hall is a wedding venue located in Gosfield, near Halstead.

This stunning property is placed in rural Essex and is ideal for those wishing to escape the bustling city whilst still making the most of its luxurious amenities.

This building was once a former Royal residence and is now available for milestone occasions such as weddings.

Zoe Burke, leading wedding expert and editor of Hitched.co.uk says: “It’s always fascinating to find out which venues and suppliers in the Marketplace are amongst the most popular with the couples using Hitched to plan their weddings.

“As searches for ‘dreamy wedding’ inspo on Pinterest soar by 200 per cent in the last month, it’s clear to see why these ones in particular are so popular.

“Not only are nearly-weds looking for excellent service and a beautiful location, but they’re looking for dreamy vibes and whimsical aesthetics, and the top five here offer that in spades, making them a dream choice for couples looking for an unforgettable wedding venue.”