A SEAL pup has been rescued from a beach in Frinton.

Essex Police community support officers in Frinton and Walton were called to Frinton Beach after residents of the public reported a seal being washed up. 

The pup’s mother was nowhere to be seen according to the police and a volunteer from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue helped to get the sea mammal to a wildlife sanctuary. 

There it will be looked after until it is old enough to be released back into the wild. 

