A SEAL pup has been rescued from a beach in Frinton.
Essex Police community support officers in Frinton and Walton were called to Frinton Beach after residents of the public reported a seal being washed up.
The pup’s mother was nowhere to be seen according to the police and a volunteer from the British Divers Marine Life Rescue helped to get the sea mammal to a wildlife sanctuary.
There it will be looked after until it is old enough to be released back into the wild.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here