Emergency services were called to a property in Ellis Road shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday following concerns for the welfare of a man.

The incident spanned several hours, with CCTV footage showing frontline workers at the scene until about 4pm.

In images seen by the Gazette, a ladder can be seen propped up against the wall of home, reportedly used by a neighbour to climb onto the balcony of the property.

Scene - A picture showing a ladder propped up against the wall of the man's house (Image: Public)

After gaining access to the building, the emergency services workers found the body of a man who had died.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called just after 12.30pm on Wednesday with concerns for the welfare of a man in Clacton on Sea.

“A rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.

"Sadly, upon arrival crews found a deceased male.”

Bosses at Essex Police have since said the death of the man, although unexpected, is not being investigated.