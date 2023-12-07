A MAN was found dead in his Clacton home yesterday as police officers, firefighters and paramedics descended on the scene.
Emergency services were called to a property in Ellis Road shortly after 12.30pm on Wednesday following concerns for the welfare of a man.
The incident spanned several hours, with CCTV footage showing frontline workers at the scene until about 4pm.
In images seen by the Gazette, a ladder can be seen propped up against the wall of home, reportedly used by a neighbour to climb onto the balcony of the property.
After gaining access to the building, the emergency services workers found the body of a man who had died.
A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We were called just after 12.30pm on Wednesday with concerns for the welfare of a man in Clacton on Sea.
“A rapid response vehicle and ambulance officer vehicle were sent to the scene.
"Sadly, upon arrival crews found a deceased male.”
Bosses at Essex Police have since said the death of the man, although unexpected, is not being investigated.
