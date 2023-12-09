Tendring Council has received an application to build a new garden centre on land south of Centenary Way, on London Road.

The site is currently used for car boot sales.

Two proposals for 175 homes on the site were refused by council planners in 2015 and 2017.

According to the plans, there would be a building on the west of the plot and an external plant sales area.

The site would have parking for 119 cars.

If approved, the garden centre will be the fourth one in the area, alongside Clacton Garden Centre in St John's Road, Hilltop Garden Centre in Weeley and Parkers Garden Company in Frinton.