HMRC has published new details about people and businesses given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.

Details are published when a person or business has made at least one deliberate default of more than £25,000, according to HMRC.

The list is updated every three months and the information is wiped after a year.

The latest figures were published today (Image: PA)

Fines for unpaid tax in Essex

In the latest update, which was published today, HMRC has named Terence Arthel Blackstock as having been given a penalty totalling more than £80,000.

Mr Blackstock, formerly of Albany Park Avenue, Enfield, and Woodberry Way, Walton, was ordered to pay penalties of £81,366 after racking up defaults for property income and capital gains tax amounting to £138,495 between April 2010 and April 2021.

An individual and a company based elsewhere in Essex have also been named by HMRC.

Steven George Andrews, of London Road, Stanford Rivers, was fined £34,453 concerning tax debts relating to income from property of £66,271 from April 2020 to April 2022.

WE Cre8 Events Limited, an event management company based in Beech Place, Epping, was fined £28,232 over defaults of £43,602 from March 2018 to August 2021.