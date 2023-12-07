A WALTON man has been named and shamed by the government after failing to pay a six-figure tax bill.
HMRC has published new details about people and businesses given financial penalties for failing to comply with tax obligations or deliberately filing errors in tax returns.
Details are published when a person or business has made at least one deliberate default of more than £25,000, according to HMRC.
The list is updated every three months and the information is wiped after a year.
Fines for unpaid tax in Essex
In the latest update, which was published today, HMRC has named Terence Arthel Blackstock as having been given a penalty totalling more than £80,000.
Mr Blackstock, formerly of Albany Park Avenue, Enfield, and Woodberry Way, Walton, was ordered to pay penalties of £81,366 after racking up defaults for property income and capital gains tax amounting to £138,495 between April 2010 and April 2021.
An individual and a company based elsewhere in Essex have also been named by HMRC.
Steven George Andrews, of London Road, Stanford Rivers, was fined £34,453 concerning tax debts relating to income from property of £66,271 from April 2020 to April 2022.
WE Cre8 Events Limited, an event management company based in Beech Place, Epping, was fined £28,232 over defaults of £43,602 from March 2018 to August 2021.
