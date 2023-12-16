The train operator’s 755 four-carriage bi-mode trains were named the most reliable “second generation new diesels” at the Golden Spanners Awards 2023.

The awards are based on the reliability of trains over a year.

The four-carriage Class 755 trains had 12,716 miles between faults.

The three-carriage bi-mode trains were named the most reliable train in the same category in 2021 – creating a hat trick for the Greater Anglia fleet.

Greater Anglia boss Jamie Burles said: “Our new trains have transformed rail travel in the region, and we are delighted that they have been recognised again with this award.”

Great Eastern services across Essex, serving destinations such as Colchester, Braintree, Clacton and Harwich now have an annual punctuality average of 95.8 per cent.

Intercity services between Norwich, Ipswich, Colchester, Chelmsford and London are averaging 94 per cent.