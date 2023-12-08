Walton Feelgood Choir performed a fundraising show at All Saints Church, in Walton, this week in a bid to raise money for Candles.

Candles is a parent-led organisation that supports children with Down's syndrome, as voted by choir members to support in this year's performance.

The event managed to raise an incredible £416 for the charity.

Song - Walton Feel Good Choir performing in the church (Image: Walton Feel Good Choir)

Lisa Strong, the founder and leader of Walton Feel Good Choir, said: "A group of mums that run Candles came to our choir practice and told us about the stigma they faced when their babies were born, and the lack of support they experienced through all the complexities of nurturing a child with Down's syndrome.

"They also told us all about their wonderful children and all the light and joy they bring. We were so excited to be able to support them this year."

All of the audience also joined in with the various Christmas songs sung on stage, such as Rocking Around the Christmas Tree and A Muppet's Christmas Carol.

Lisa said: "Our concert was an amazing success and we are so proud to have been able to raise £418 on the night, which will add greatly to all our other event proceeds from 2023.

"Secretly we are hoping we can top it up to £1000 with our last Christmas events in December."

Together - Members of the Walton Feel Good Choir and children of the parent's who run Candles sing Robbie Williams Angels while also signing Makaton (Image: Walton Feel Good Choir)

All the choir learnt Makaton, a simplified version of sign language, which they used during their performance of Robbie Williams 'Angels', where the children from Candles also joined in with.

Lisa said: "It was so heart warming to see the whole choir and children singing and signing together, it was such a a magical moment.

"I'd like to say a huge thanks to the All Saints Church team and Reverend Peter for their hospitality.

"We are coming back next year and hope to make this an annual event."

For more information visit the Walton Feel Good Choir Facebook Page.