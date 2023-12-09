The theatre, in Tower Road, is gearing up for its festive variety show full of song, dance and entertainment.

Returning for its seventh year, the Christmas Show is guaranteed to put a smile on the audience's faces as it plays out from December 20 until December 23.

Produced by the same talent who put on the theatre's summer show, the producers have planned festive family-friendly events for all ages to enjoy.

Song - Performers in very festive attire in the show (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

Rob Mitchell-Gears, manager of the West Cliff Theatre, said: "Each year we challenge the team to make it bigger and better and each year they absolutely smash it.

"The team are all working hard to deliver a stocking full of festive fun, but no spoilers, we don’t want to ruin any Christmas surprises."

From breath-taking dance routines to superb vocals, performers from Clacton's The Company and various other guest artists, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Multi-instrumentalist Andy Eastwood is back by popular demand after his appearance in the 2022 Summer Show, and will be playing ukuleles, violins and guitars.

Alongside him will be local legend Dain Cordean, who will be providing a mix of comedy and magic, ready to mesmerise the audience with his flair for the impossible and hilarious quick wit.

Along with the Christmas show dancers decked out in stunning costumes and winter wonderland setting, the show is the perfect way to get in the yuletide mood.

Dance - A snap of the Christmas show at the theatre (Image: West Cliff Theatre)

Opening at 7pm on December 20, the show will continue to be put on at both 2.30pm and 7pm on December 21 and 22.

The show closes with a bang with two performances at 1pm and 5pm on December 23.

Tickets are priced at £19 for adults and £17 for over 60s with a free child's ticket with each full-priced ticket bought.

For more information and to book tickets go to westcliffclacton.co.uk.

Alternatively, you can call the box office at 01255 433344.