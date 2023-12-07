Studies have shown that almost 1.5 million older people feel lonelier at Christmas than any other time of year.

To help tackle this, Care UK has launched its Share initiative, designed to support older people through the festive season.

The idea is to give older members of the community a safe and sociable space where they can enjoy some festive fun and good company – whether it’s singing along to Christmas carols or watching a Christmas movie with a mince pie.

More than 100 Care UK homes nationwide will be taking part in the scheme, including those in Tendring and Colchester.

On Tuesday December 19, Care UK’s Silversprings, in Tenpenny Hill, will be helping older members of the community get into the festive spirit with a special Friendship Café.

During the heart-warming event they will be able to make new friends and have a natter, all while enjoying a mince pie and hot cocoa.

This will run from 11am -12.30pm.

Joanne Rix, home manager at Silversprings, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our doors this festive season to support those in our local community.

“Our festive Friendship Café is a wonderful way for older people to meet like-minded individuals and share fond festive memories while enjoying a warming drink.”

The latest seasonal event comes after talented chefs at the nearby Tall Trees home, in Oaks Place, Colchester cooked up a community Christmas lunch on Wednesday.

Guests were treated to a delicious three-course meal, with traditional turkey and all the trimmings followed by Christmas pudding – all washed down with a warm glass of mulled wine.

Alice Banda, home manager at Tall Trees, added: “The Care to Share initiative gives us a wonderful opportunity to support older people in the community and our Christmas lunch is wonderful way to give something back."

Silversprings and Tall Trees are state-of-the-art care homes which provide full-time residential, nursing, dementia and short-term respite care.

The care homes incorporate space for hobby and leisure activities and include their own hair salon.

To find out more about Care UK’s Care to Share initiative, please visit: careuk.com/caretoshare