The Joseph Nursing and Care home opened in Harold Road, Clacton.

Completely refurbished and with brand-new equipment and furniture, the new care home is equipped with bay windowed rooms, smart TVs, profile beds and air mattresses.

A total of 16 beds, some of them double rooms, have walk-in wet rooms at the facility.

Sarah Dickson is a registered manager and is working closely with the owner and director of the care home, which she will run.

She said: “The owner and director are incredibly passionate about the actual care for the elderly and are not all about the money, as am I.

“We are all about the prevention of problems. We are very forward-thinking, and everything we do for our residents is to the highest standard, at all times.

“Our residents are at the heart of everything we do at Joseph.”

The team at the Joseph Nursing and Care home is currently looking for a night-shift nurse as well as experienced carers to join them.

Anyone interested can email their CV to sarah@jospehnursingandcare.co.uk.