The plans to build nine houses with six “affordable” and three “market” houses in Great Bromley have been approved by Tendring Council's planning committee.

The greenlight comes in spite of residents voicing criticism about the project.

The application was made by the Orwell Housing Association for the development at Badley Hall Farm, Robinson Close, Great Bentley.

The plans received a huge wave of objections from residents who called upon the local planning committee to refuse the application.

One of the main points of criticism with the development was there would be an increased pressure on traffic around the area which could lead to possible incidents.

Additionally, residents pointed out affordable housing will already be provided through the Hamilton Lodge development, offering more than 60 new homes in the area.

Fears regarding noise, loss of privacy for the neighbouring properties and an increased flood risk in Robinson Close, which has sewage problems, were also raised.

As a small village, residents said they were also worried the development would create the need for more schools, increased public transport and GPs, as the current amenities would not suffice in coping with the increased demand.