Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, there are usually some who want to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Boomer

Boomer (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - German Shepherd

Colour - Black/brown

If you want to adopt Boomer you can view their full profile here.

Boomer is a dog who is described as being "full of life and love" as well as being very loyal.

She is familiar with a home environment and is toilet trained, so Danaher Animal Home expects her to settle quickly.

Boomer needs a home in quiet surroundings where she can enjoy long walks in the countryside with few dogs and people around.

She has lived with dogs before but hasn't been used to meeting new dogs out and about on her walks, so needs some further socialisation.

Mya

Mya (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Seven years old

Breed - Lurcher

Colour - White

If you want to adopt Mya you can view their full profile here.

Mya is a sensitive and special sighthound who is timid around new people at first but will become affectionate once she gets to know you.

She is described as a "pleasure to walk and go on adventures with" as she travels very well.

Mya walks well on a loose lead and is good with passing traffic but large lorries can worry her.

Danaher Animal Home suspects she hasn't lived in a home before so will need to be given plenty of time to adjust to such an environment.

Rusty

Rusty (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - 12 years old

Breed - Domestic Shorthaired

Colour - Orange/Brown

If you want to adopt Rusty you can view their full profile here.

Rusty came into the care of the centre after being found as a stray and has since really settled into life in the cattery.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "At 12 years old she is looking for a calm home to retire to with a cosy bed, as nothing makes her happier than finding a nice warm place to rest her head."

She is looking to be the only pet in the home and would benefit from an experienced owner.

At the moment Rusty is on a renal diet to prevent any issues occurring which the centre recommends her staying on in a new home.

Bell and Bloo

Bell and Bloo (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female (Bell) and Male (Bloo)

Age - Two years old

Breed - Long Haired

Colour - Black and White

If you want to adopt Bell and Bloo you can view their full profile here.

Bell and Bloo are guinea pigs looking for a home together having found themselves in the care of Danaher Animal Home "since their previous owner was no longer able to provide the care and attention they require".

They can be handled fairly easily as they are relaxed in people's arms and even lay in people's laps after a period outside the cage.

Bell and Bloo aren't fans of the colder temperatures so would need indoor accommodation.