Lottery players in the winning postcode sector will receive the huge prize.

The CO5 9QD postcode in Feering was the winner of the Sunday £30,000 draw on November 26.

Every winning ticket in the postcode was named a winner.

Every day from Monday to Friday 20 postcodes are randomly selected to win and people in those postcodes who purchased a Postcode Lottery ticket will then receive £1,000 per ticket.

In November, nine postcodes across the county won this prize.

On Saturdays, players can win a share of £1 million, and on Sundays, players can each win £30,000.

Your ticket is based on your postcode. Only playing postcodes are entered into the draws.

If your postcode gets lucky, every player in your postcode wins.

Each subscription costs £12 per month to play, with money paid directly into your bank account within 28 days.

A total of 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to charity.

For more information, visit postcodelottery.co.uk.