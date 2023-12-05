The choir and band, who do not usually perform together, will present an evening event packed with Christmas songs.

Members of the audience are welcome to participate in the Christmas carols at Christ Church in New London Road, Chelmsford, on December 16.

The concert will give the Embrace charity, which supports child victims of crime, a platform to introduce itself to the public and raise money.

Tickets are priced £10 for adults, £5 for children between five and 16, and under-fives can enter for free.

Bookings can be made online or at the door.

The Essex Police community choir is open to the public and rehearsals take place each Tuesday at the Essex Police headquarters between 7.30pm and 9.30 pm.

The police band was formed in 1966 from a small group of serving officers but is now open to the public as well.

There are currently vacancies for cornets, Bb bass and tuned percussion, and anyone playing a brass instrument or percussion to a minimum standard of grade 5 is encouraged to get in touch.