A consortium of three different offshore energy projects – North Falls, Five Estuaries, and Sea Link – have been awarded £1.7 million in funding from the Government so they can explore linking the offshore windfarms together.

A further £11.7 million of funding could be awarded in the 2024-25 financial year.

The financial support has raised hopes that National Grid could shelve its plan for a 113-mile pylon project which, if completed, would run through an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB) in Essex including parts of Colchester.

Determined – Rosie Pearson is hoping the National Grid will U-turn on the on-shore project (Image: Newsquest)

The Government has said the pylons are needed to upgrade the country’s existing electricity transmission network and allow the east of England to benefit from green energy.

Campaigners have argued the project would be hugely damaging to wildlife and the environment, and they have argued an offshore project is the only option.

The latest Government announcement has been greeted warmly by campaigners and Harwich and North Essex MP Bernard Jenkin.

He said: “This Government money to explore offshore alternatives to the Norwich to Tilbury pylons scheme is a victory for North Essex – I very much welcome this.

“It could remove the need for pylons and undergrounding of cables through the Stour Valley, round the north of Colchester and back, and for the new massive substations at Ardleigh.

Pile-on – thousands have signed a petition in opposition to plans for an on-shore grid (Image: Newsquest)

“It does however raise the question: why haven’t these alternatives been considered before?

“If offshore coordination works here, why is it not feasible for the whole of Norwich-Tilbury?”

Rosie Pearson, who founded the Essex Suffolk Norfolk Pylons group in opposition to the plans, added: “We think it could mean the National Grid will go back to square one and review the need for the pylons.

“We think the rug has been pulled from under them by this – I think this is a really big result for the pylons campaign and could result in a complete rethink.

“Now, we want the National Grid electricity system operator consultation that follows to go much further and look at a properly integrated grid which runs offshore.”