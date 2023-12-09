Sharni Paterson has been a bird lover since she adopted a little budgie Olive, who was kept alone and separated in a pet shop.

Evie, a former racing pigeon, came to Mrs Paterson in September when a woman contacted her about a beaten-up but friendly pigeon in Frinton.

The pigeon had been attacked by a hawk but was nurtured slowly but surely back to health by the bird-lover Sharni.

“I started treatment as soon as possible. She had a nasty gash on her head which was open,” she said.

A burst vein in the bird’s eye took an expensive treatment of £200 and a lot of aftercare, but thankfully, the eye healed, but the muscles remained permanently damaged.

“We gave her the choice to leave as we do with all pigeons that come here but she chose to stay and sit on the sofa with my dog.

“They became the best of friends and were inseparable, they would sit and watch television together, and she was truly spoilt.”

Evie became somewhat of a local celebrity and was invited to join the local war memorial service.

Unfortunately, she has been missing since November 22, leaving Mrs Paterson worried about the bird’s wellbeing.

She has not returned to her prior home in Middlesborough, as her former owner has confirmed.

Since Evie has been living with humans all her life, she relies on food and shelter and is vulnerable away from home.

Mrs Paterson is offering a reward of £130 for the person, who can return her safely to Frinton.

Anyone, who finds Evie is advised to throw a coat or something similar over her, to weigh her down.

Sharni Paterson can be contacted via Facebook or via phone at 07464 061285.