Essex Police were contacted by UK Power Networks shortly after 7pm on Monday following reports of electrical issues being caused by an address in Lee Wick Lane, Point Clear.

Concerns had also been raised in relation to a smell of cannabis emanating from outside the property.

Officers attended the scene and before finding an outhouse in which there was a a large cannabis farm inside consisting of approximately 120 plants and equipment.

Work is ongoing to dismantle the operation and seize evidence.

Dismantling - Cannabis farm in Jaywick (Image: Essex Police)

Inspector Aaron Homatopoulos, of Tendring’s local policing team, said: “The illegal drugs trade brings misery and deprivation for those involved at the lower end of the supply chain.

“It also causes huge issues for the law-abiding community left to deal with the impact of the anti-social behaviour and violence so often associated with drug dealing.

“This is why we will always act to disrupt such illicit operations as thoroughly and efficiently as possible.

“We have prevented a significant amount of cannabis from reaching the streets of Tendring.

“This was made possible by our good links with partner agencies, and crucially, thanks to reports from residents.

“If you have any information about drugs or drug dealing in your area, tell us. Don’t assume we already know.”

Michael Talbot, ward councillor for the St Osyth ward, praised the police for their efforts in seizing the drugs.

He said: “It shows that at least police are being successful in discovering people in out of the way places.

“Lee Wick Lane is a place where nobody ever goes by or through - no passing traffic of any sort.

“It’s a compliment they managed to discover it and take it out of commission.

“We all have to be pleased when we hear news like that. But some of the individuals involved will stop at nothing to pursue their own financial objectives.”