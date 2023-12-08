Michael Sparrow is ready to display over 200 of his freeform and collage artworks in his exhibition on December 28 and 29.

Set to take over St Osyth Church for the second time, both new and old pieces by the artist will be on display.

Tilted - Confusion Will Rock by Michael Sparrow (Image: Michael Sparrow)

The artist said: "I would be hopeless at an art school because I do my own thing and break the rules just to see what happens.

"It bores me to death doing things run of the mill as I tend to break the rules on every scale.

"I would be hopeless at an art school because I do my own thing and break the rules just to see what happens.

"I have a lock-up just full of paper and other materials so when I'm searching for inspiration I have a look around the collections of paper and see what speaks to me.

"Ten people could be looking at the same picture and they could all see different things. There are just so many dimensions in freeform art."

Dark - Seven by Michael Sparrow (Image: Michael Sparrow)

Physical artwork is not the only thing Michael has been working on, as another album full of musical numbers and a film about the album are also in the works.

Having been on Top of the Pops four times, one of those times as a member of the band Blue Zoo, Michael has been in the music scene for many years.

One of the 14 songs set to feature on the album is titled Heaven, and is about the pause between the time you lose a loved one and the time you are reunited.

Colourful - PantherDoll by Michael Sparrow (Image: Michael Sparrow)

This album will be released alongside a feature-length film which will be filmed in Brighton.

Michael said: "I have injected light humour into the film so it isn't all grey and dowdy as I want people to feel wholesome and pleased after they see it."

For more information go to michaelsparrow.media.