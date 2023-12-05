The two-day event took place at Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, on Saturday and Sunday.

The popular event was returning to the Vista Road site for the seventh year running.

There were more than 100 stalls full of both festive and non-seasonal goods alike, including real Christmas trees, cakes, wax melts, pies, clothes, hampers and perfume.

Michelle Allwright, the organiser of the market, said the atmosphere at the market was “magical”.

“I absolutely love Christmas myself and seeing all our regular and new stall holders showcasing their stands,” she said.

The market also raised money for the Robin Cancer Trust through a bucket collections.