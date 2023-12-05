FESTIVE shoppers turned out in force for Clacton’s biggest festive shopping event.
The two-day event took place at Clacton Leisure Centre, in Vista Road, on Saturday and Sunday.
The popular event was returning to the Vista Road site for the seventh year running.
There were more than 100 stalls full of both festive and non-seasonal goods alike, including real Christmas trees, cakes, wax melts, pies, clothes, hampers and perfume.
Michelle Allwright, the organiser of the market, said the atmosphere at the market was “magical”.
“I absolutely love Christmas myself and seeing all our regular and new stall holders showcasing their stands,” she said.
The market also raised money for the Robin Cancer Trust through a bucket collections.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here