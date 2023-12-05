Taylor Wimpey joined the band of committed volunteers to take part in a litter pick in Frinton.

A group of 12 Taylor Wimpey employees, including managing director James Lidgate, joined a team of residents known as the Frinton Frombles in their mission to keep their community clean by picking up litter around the railway station area and Frinton beach

Dressed in hi-vis jackets funded by the housebuilder, the group collected 20 bags of litter and two large bags of recyclables.

They received plenty of encouragement and appreciation from the local community, who thanked them and waved as they passed through the town.

Taylor Wimpey is building new homes in Frinton at the Samphire Meadows development and decided to support the Frombles as part of their commitment to protecting the environment.

Mr Lidgate said: “We’re really thankful to the Frinton Frombles for giving us the opportunity to help them keep their beautiful home town clean.

“Groups like this are vital to communities big and small.

“They aren’t just about tidying up.

“They demonstrate respect for our planet and help others to understand that the smallest actions, when multiplied across communities, yield great impacts.”

Emily Lagadec, Frinton Frombles group leader, said: “We are truly grateful to Taylor Wimpey’s donation towards our Frinton Frombles group and the high-vis jackets, as they play a vital role in our safety during the litter picks.

“The entire team was very happy to hear that Taylor Wimpey members were taking the initiative to join usa.

“Their proactive involvement helps our town to see that big companies can make a difference to local communities.”

For further information about the new homes available at Samphire Meadows visit taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/frinton-on-sea/samphire-meadow.