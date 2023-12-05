After a difficult Christmas in 2022, Matt Pearson decided he wanted to spread some festive cheer this year by creating something special for the town.

Following a quick brainstorm, Matt, 44, set about building the biggest Christmas tree in Clacton in aid of Cancer Research UK.

The tree, which Matt started work on back in November, has now been completed and stands nearly 7.5 metres tall outside his home in St John's Road.

After turning the structure's festive lights on during a ceremony attended by friends and family, Matt now hopes it will bring joy cheer to those passing by.

Bright - The Christmas light tree fully lit up (Image: Matt Pearson)

He said: "Last Christmas, I found myself between jobs, and with the cost of living I felt I couldn’t give my family a great Christmas.

"[The lights switch on] went really well and I had about 30 friends and family there.

"People are already beginning to slow down when they walk or drive by the house to look at the tree."

Money raised from the project will be be put towards breast cancer research and testicular cancer research.

Matt has already raised £190 towards his £500 target and hopes to reach the target by Christmas.

"What started as a silly idea to try and build a really tall Christmas tree has now escalated into trying to raise some money for some good charities," said Matt.

"Whatever is raised through this GoFundMe page will be split evenly between breast cancer research and testicular cancer research.

"Please donate what you can, but given today’s financial burdens on families, I understand that some can’t give any.

"Many thanks in advance for all those that do donate. And please come and see the tree."

For more information and to donate go to gofund.me/bcfe8b91.