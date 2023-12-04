Gellyball Blast, for those aged nine and above, is staged in the Jolly Roger Theatre.

It was first introduced as part of the Halloween Festival in October and proved so popular that it is to continue.

Gellyball Blast is a cross between laser tag and paintball with all the action taking place in a huge inflatable battleground inside a specially created arena.

Players are kitted out with guns firing gel balls, protective helmets, and chest pads.

The arena includes its own electronic scoreboard announcing the winning team as well as special effects lighting.

Pier director Billy Ball said there are only three locations in England where the attraction is available.

“We brought it in from a company in Belgium for Halloween and we decided to keep it and it is now available at weekends and in school holidays,” he added.

“The feedback we got was very positive and depending on how things go over the winter we will make a longer-term decision over the future.”

One game lasts five minutes and costs £4 (four credits on a funcard) as a single attraction.

Alternatively, one game of Gellyball Blast is included in the Arctic Explorer’s Wristband along with unlimited rides, excluding Go-karts and the Wheel Experience, for £14.99.

The deal runs from November 25 until February half-term.

There is a further option to include it as part of children’s and adults parties with details and bookings available at clactonpier.co.uk.