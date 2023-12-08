The annual event, which takes place on Friday evening, ringing in the holiday season in the genteel resort.

In previous years, the event has attracted between 600 to 700 visitors, with similar numbers expected this year, depending on the weather.

Entertainment in the afternoon includes Jax and Co, a Johnny Cash tribute band, which recently celebrated the release of their first EP.

They will perform outside the old NatWest Bank building in Connaught Avenue.

David Foster, chairman of the Chamber of Commerce in Frinton, which organises the annual event, is excited about the entertainment that is lined up.

“The tribute band is exceptional and will play twice throughout the evening on the stage," he said.

“We encourage the shops to organise their own entertainment next to the one provided to have something for everyone.”

Father Christmas himself will pay the seaside town a visit, too, with Mother Christmas and their elf, handing out presents for the younger visitors at their grotto at Bruff Coopers letting agents after greeting the town.

Additionally, there will be four different rides for children, which will all be free of charge for the youngsters to enjoy.

The Christmas event will also see musical performances by a choir and a Scottish marching and pipe band, which will march through the town before arriving in Connaught Avenue to join the festivities.

Dancers, a magician and a special Narnia experience, based on the incredible adventures of C. S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia will add to the magical touch of the event ringing in the Christmas season.

Many of the shops in Connaught Avenue will stay open for the entire event for people to browse, find new treasures and get their Christmas shopping done.

The Frinton late-night shopping event will take place on December 8 between 5pm to 8pm with a road closure starting at 4pm.