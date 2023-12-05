The organisation ran the event for the first time in a bid to bring festive cheer to Clacton's town centre.

The three-hour event took place after just a month of planning on Saturday.

Entertainment was provided by The Jentones, Evolution Angels, Amber, the Clacton County High School Choir, Ed Talbot, Abbie Hartley and Joe Blanes in the build-up to the light switch on.

Members of the Princes Theatre's pantomime cast performed the honours of switching on the lights.

Ian McKeown, one of the Clacton Arts Centre owners, said: "The light switch on went really well and we plan on coming back even bigger next year."

Hundreds of residents turned up to the event and enjoyed festive stalls, hot chocolate and burger vans around the town centre.

For more information visit the Clacton Arts Centre Facebook Page.