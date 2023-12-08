The council announced that most frontline services will keep running for residents to access and emergencies will be dealt with.

The council offices will close on December 22 at 4pm and reopen again fully on January 2 at 8.45 am.

In case of emergencies, which require the council’s assistance, residents can contact the council’s control centre, which is available 24/7 via 01255 222022.

Council leader Mark Stephenson thanked the staff who will be on-call or working during the festive period.

He said: “We know that our services are important to residents right around the year, which is why we keep most of our frontline services going during the festive period.

“Urgent matters needing immediate attention will continue to be dealt with, while other issues will be picked up in the New Year. This allows most of our staff to enjoy a break over Christmas, and I thank all staff who keep TDC operating during this period.

“I would like to wish our residents and businesses a merry Christmas and a happy New Year on behalf of the council.”

Waste and recycling collections will continue as normal with a few changes around the bank holidays.

Tendring Council is working closely with the contractor Veolia Environmental Services to minimise the disruptions as much as possible.

Updated information about the services during the holidays can be found on the council’s Christmas service web page with all details of the seasonal changes.