Emergency services were seen crowding an area close to the Naze Tower in Walton yesterday morning and into the afternoon.

Police and paramedics had been called to the scene after reports of a man suffering from a serious medical emergency.

Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and an air ambulance all attended, as well as officers from Essex Police.

The East of England Ambulance Service has now confirmed a man has died.

A spokesman said: “Two ambulances, an ambulance officer vehicle and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance attended Hall Lane on Sunday Morning following reports of a man with a medical emergency.

“Sadly, despite the best efforts of all involved, the patient died at the scene.”

The area of coastline around the 86ft Naze Tower is a popular and unique visitor attraction.

The tower was historically used as a radar tower during the Second World War and is now best known for its art gallery, museum, tea room and viewing platform, all based inside the eight-floor structure.

Built in 1720 as a navigation tower, the Grade II-listed building is the only building of its type and era in the country.